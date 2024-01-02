Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi visited the family of the late former Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed away on December 27, 2023, at the age of 67

Obi, accompanied by his associate, Prof. Pat Utomi, expressed condolences at Akeredolu's Jerico residence in Ibadan

During the visit, Obi described Akeredolu as a great man and conveyed wishes for the continuation of his legacies, offering comfort to the grieving family

Ibadan, Oyo state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, visited the grieving family of Late Rotimi Akeredolu.

Obi visited the bereaved wife of Late Ondo state governor, Akeredolu, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and the entire Akeredolu family, alongside a chieftain of the LP, Prof Pat Utomi.

Peter Obi has paid a condolence visit to Akeredolu's family house in Ibadan. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Obi pays condolence visit to Akeredolu family

Sharing pictures of the visit via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, the former Anambra state governor praised Akeredolu as an individual who was committed to a better Nigeria.

He wrote:

“While Gov Akeredolu was the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, and subsequently as a Governor, he stayed consistent on how to build a better Nigeria where there would be respect for the rule of law, security of lives and properties of Nigerian citizens.

“He believed in a restructured and productive Nigeria. May God who it pleased to call him home at this time grant him eternal rest and grant his dear wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the entire Akeredolu family, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.”

Remi Tinubu visits Akeredolu’s family

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, visited the family of Akeredolu.

Mrs Tinubu arrived at the Jerico residence of Akeredolu in the company of the deputy governor of Oyo state, Bayo Lawal, and other dignitaries.

Governors Abiodun, Adeleke, Oyebanji visit Akeredolu’s family

Legit.ng also reported that three south-west governors, Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Biodun Oyebamiji (Ekiti) visited the family of the former Ondo state governor.

The governors prayed for Akeredolu’s family alongside other personalities like Oyo state deputy governor.

Sanwo-Olu visits Akeredolu’s family

Also, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state visited Akeredolu's family in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The governor, in a post on his Facebook handle, confirmed his visit with a photo of him signing the tribute manifest of the late governor.

