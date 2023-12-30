The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of one of its members

The wrestler, John Jerry drowned in a boat accident while returning from a traditional marriage in Peremabiri Community.

The Secretary General of NWF, Mohammed H. Maigidansanma, said Jerry was one of the outstanding wrestlers in the country.

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - A Nigerian wrestler, John Jerry, drowned in a boat accident at Onyoma/Oporoma river, Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa State while returning from a traditional marriage in Peremabiri Community.

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, December 30, Daily Trust reported.

The Secretary General of NWF, Mohammed H. Maigidansanma, expressed sadness over the tragedy.

Maigidansanma said Jerry, an indigene of Akwa Ibom state, was one of the outstanding wrestlers in the country.

He said the victim was brought into the Wrestling Federation by the President of the Federation, Daniel Igali, for his high performance in training at the wrestling centre in Yenagoa.

