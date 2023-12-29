A fresh order has been issued by the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to douse the tension in Plateau State.

This order was given moments after he arrived in Jos, the Plateau State capital, to meet with Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

On Friday, December 29, IGP Egbetokun ordered the deployment of tactical teams and equipment and the relocation of AIG Zone 4 to Plateau State.

Jos, Plateau - The Inspector General of the Nigerian Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has arrived in Jos, the Plateau State capital, to meet with Governor Caleb Mutfwang over the gruesome killings of hundreds of residents of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi communities.

The tragic accident transpired on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 and has since drawn several reactions from elder statesmen, political critics, civil societies, and state and federal government.

According to Monday Kasa, the Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee in the Bokkos area, a series of coordinated attacks took place from December 23 to Christmas Eve, disrupting the festive atmosphere for residents.

The casualty count is rising as security personnel recover more bodies, and the attackers, who also set houses on fire, looted farm produce and caused widespread property destruction.

However, Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the violence, urged swift action, and increased community vigilance in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, IGP Egbetokun, on Friday, December 29, ordered the deployment of tactical teams and equipment and the relocation of AIG Zone 4 to Plateau State with immediate effect.

Security expert slams Egbetokun's move

Amid the disturbing killings in Plateau, security expert Dr Abubakar Sani has expressed criticism regarding the police's handling of the situation.

Dr. Sani, in a conversation with Legit.ng, emphasised the importance of addressing the underlying structural issues between the predominantly Muslim herders and the largely Christian farmers.

He pointed out that the intelligence and surveillance capabilities of the police are not aligned with the present circumstances, highlighting the urgency for the timely and efficient delivery of justice.

"To be frank, this is just another whitewash, and it won't stop this kind of barbaric attack from happening again in Plateau State.

"There are structural issues that the government needs to address between the Muslim-dominated herdsmen and the Christian-dominated farmers.

"There is also the need for intelligence and surveillance and an effective and timely justice delivery system.

"At the moment, all these things I mentioned are absent, so what is a tactical team or an AIG going to do? The IGP should think outside the box and come up with better strategies," Dr Sani lamented.

"Genocide": Tinubu under fire as death toll in Plateau attack hits 195, ICC 'invited'

Amid the situation, the PDP claims that President Bola Tinubu has neglected his responsibility to safeguard the lives of Nigerian citizens.

The party asserts that since May 2023, when Tinubu assumed office, 5,060 Nigerians have lost their lives, and 2,263 individuals have been taken captive.

This statement from the primary opposition party comes in response to the recent tragic assault on communities in Plateau state, located in north-central Nigeria, as reported by Legit.ng.

Fear as Bandits Give Fresh Attack Notice to Plateau Village

In a recent development, bandits have issued a new warning of an impending attack on a community in Plateau, just days after a massacre claimed the lives of 195 people, drawing national condemnation.

According to the community leader, the threat should not be taken lightly, as past fatal assaults were foreshadowed by similar anonymous letters.

Concerned citizens in Nigeria are urging the federal government to deploy its military strength decisively to put an end to the prolonged and recurrent violence that has persisted for decades.

