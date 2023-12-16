The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that he believes Nigeria still has a great future

The revered preacher made this known during an event in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state

The RCCG leader noted that sometimes when people thought there would be no more Nigeria, they still found out that the country was standing

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Enoch Adeboye, general overseer (GO) of the RCCG, has declared that Nigeria’s future will be great despite its setbacks.

As reported by Leadership newspaper on Saturday, December 16, Pastor Adeboye stated this during a recent homecoming ceremony in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Adeboye exudes hope for Nigeria's future

The event was organised to honour the immediate past Nigeria's high commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Sharafa Tunji-Ishola, Vanguard noted.

Pastor Adeboye said:

“Nigeria is a very special country. Sometimes when you think by tomorrow, there will be no more Nigeria, you will wake up the next day and still find out that Nigeria is still standing.

“No matter what is happening in Nigeria today, I firmly believe that we have a glorious future.

"God has a very special interest in our nation Nigeria and I want you to be encouraged.”

