Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos state - Late Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), is one of Nigeria's best-known televangelists and is popular across the world.

Despite passing on 30 months ago, TB Joshua has continued to court controversies, with the BBC Africa on Monday, January 8, releasing a documentary outlining the alleged atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the late pastor.

A new BBC investigation says TB Joshua sexually molested and tortured his church members. Photo credit: TB Joshua Ministries

Although the religious leader boasted an avid following, Prophet T.B. Joshua also had his share of critics and controversies. Legit.ng writes on some of them.

1) TB Joshua's church building collapse

In September 2014, at least 115 people were killed when a church hostel belonging to TB Joshua collapsed in Lagos.

The worshippers were attending a gathering by TB Joshua when a multi-storey building collapsed.

Most of those who died were foreigners.

Joshua has linked the tragedy to a strange aircraft "hovering" above the building shortly before it fell. A video was released on YouTube that showed an alleged drone hovering around the building before its collapse. However, the coroner's report unequivocally found the cause to be due to structural failure.

2) Alleged sham miracles

The "man of God" as his millions of followers -- which include presidents and politicians, reverently referred to him, TB Joshua 'performed miracles and resurrections' which made some of his followers to almost worship him.

Some individuals cast doubts over his ‘miracle powers’ that saw him attract crowds anywhere he was in the world.

Through his touch, congregants would fall in what he described as casting out demons from the inflicted.

But people who don't believe in those acts have termed his work as a ‘sham’ and even called him a ‘fake’ preacher.

3) Kola Olawuyi’s exposé about TB Joshua

As noted by Premium Times in July 2021, late broadcaster and investigative journalist, Kola Olawuyi, once ran a series on his Nkan Mbe radio programme.

On the programme, Olawuyi spoke to several former backroom staff and members of the SCOAN who revealed all manners of alleged atrocities, including occultism at TB Joshua's church.

4) Cameroon govt’s ban on TB Joshua's church

Over a decade ago, the Cameroonian government blacklisted TB Joshua's SCOAN, saying that he is an agent of satan hoodwinking unsuspecting members of the public with “diabolical miracles”.

Cameroon foreign affairs minister, Henri Eyebe Ayissi, in an official communiqué he issued titled: “The Devil Is In the House”, described T.B. Joshua as a “son of the devil” pretending to be “a man of God”.

The minister warned hundreds of Cameroonians travelling to Lagos for miracles in Joshua’s church to desist from taking the trip or face the consequences, as the country will not stand by them.

5) TB Joshua's tax haven scandal

In 2016, Premium Times said it obtained documents from the massive data leak from Panamanian law firm, Mossack Fonseca, clearly showing TB Joshua, and his wife, Evelyn, incorporated a company in the British Virgin Islands, a known tax haven.

The online newspaper revealed that the influential televangelist incorporated a shell company, Chillion Consultancy Limited, on June 20, 2006.

Joshua and his wife own one ordinary share each, although the company, with registration number 1033675, is authorised to issue a maximum of “50,000 no par value Shares of a single class”.

The document also revealed that Chillon Consultancy Limited has no physical address but uses the office address of its registered agent, Mossack Fonseca (Akara Bldg., 24 De Castro Street, Wickhams Cay 1, Road Town, Tortola) as its contact information in the British Virgin Island.

The preacher denied he owned the company.

6) 2019 allegation of sexual misconduct against TB Joshua

In the wake of the outrage against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) over the alleged molestation of women, another woman surfaced in July 2019 levelling similar allegations against Prophet T.B Joshua.

The accuser said she was trapped in TB Joshua's church for 14 years before God set her free. She even said she authored a book about her plight.

Watch the video which went viral at the time below:

