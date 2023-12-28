Ololade, the daughter of Late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has put up a drama as she sent journalists out of his father's private residence in Ibadan

Ibadan, Oyo - Late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's daughter, Ololade, has sent out journalists who have come to cover the condolence visits of dignitaries at the private residence of the former governor of Ondo state in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

According to Vanguard, the former governor's daughter argued that the Ibadan house is the family's private residence and not a government house.

The presence of the journalists was due to the condolence visit of the chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara and his deputy, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, to the private residence of the late governor.

However, the journalists' presence generated a negative reaction from Ololade, who ordered them to leave his father's private residence, noting that it was not the government house.

Abdulrasaq and Makinde arrived at the Jericho residence of the late governor on Wednesday evening, December 27, at about 5:30 pm.

How Kwara, Oyo calm tension in Akeredolu's private residence in Oyo

The two governors went straight to the private residence where the late governor's wife, Betty and some family members were mourning.

Some colleagues, however, intervened and calmed the situation as the reporters at the residence's entrance gates felt angry with her outburst.

On their part, the governors sensed what happened and walked out to the streets where the press were waiting to have their words.

On his part, the Kwara state governor praised Akeredolu for his commitment to the growth of humanity during his lifetime.

