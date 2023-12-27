A married man identified as Tony has been stabbed to death by his lover during an argument in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Sources revealed that the suspect had been a victim of abuse at the hands of Tony before an argument broke out between them on Friday, December 22

The source also confirmed that Tony has a wife in Enugu with whom he's currently battling divorce due to alleged domestic violence

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro.

Port Harcourt, Rivers - A woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, allegedly fatally stabbed her boyfriend, known as Tony, during a dispute that unfolded between them on Friday, December 22.

The incident occurred in an estate along the NTA/Apara link road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the incident and promised to take legal process to start the case. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

Source: Facebook

According to reports, Tony and the suspect engaged in an argument on the specified date, leading to him assaulting her.

In the act of self-defence, the girlfriend reportedly stabbed Tony in the neck.

Despite Tony's injury, the altercation continued, with the couple moving into the street.

Unfortunately, Tony collapsed due to the loss of blood from the stab wound.

When sympathisers rushed him to the hospital, he reportedly passed away en route.

Deceased victim married

The source also revealed that Tony, who was married to another woman, had left his wife in Enugu following a disagreement to live with his girlfriend, who eventually fatally stabbed him.

The source, as quoted by Punch, said:

“Tony and his girlfriend had an argument that fateful night which resulted in a fight between them.

"There are reports that Tony had always been assaulting the lady for some time and this time around, I think in an attempt to defend herself, the lady stabbed him in the neck.

“I also heard that he and his wife in Enugu are in a long divorce battle maybe because of some issues relating to domestic violence.”

Rivers Police react

Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the Rivers Police, confirmed the incident and underscored that the person in question had been captured.

She assured that appropriate legal measures would be taken once the inquiry was concluded.

The police spokesperson said:

“The incident happened. The suspect is in police custody and she is currently undergoing investigation. She will be prosecuted as soon as investigation is concluded.”

24-year-old housewife kills driver in Kano

In a related incident, the Kano State Police Command has publicly presented a 24-year-old murder suspect accused of murdering her chauffeur.

The accused, Hafsat Sirajo, a married woman to Dayyabu Abdullahi, openly admitted to the charges while speaking to the media.

Following the ongoing police investigation, she is anticipated to face legal proceedings in court.

Source: Legit.ng