The Kano State Police Command has paraded a 24-year-old murder suspect for allegedly killing her driver

The suspect, Hafsat Sirajo, a housewife married to Dayyabu Abdullahi, confessed to her crimes during an interaction with the media

She is expected to be arraigned in court after the completion of the police investigation of the case

A 24-year-old woman, Hafsat Sirajo, has been taken into police custody in Kano for reportedly fatally stabbing her driver, Nafiu Hafizu.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, presented the suspect and her two accomplices to the press on Friday, December 22.

According to Gumel, Hafsat, who resides in Unguwa Uku quarters in Tarauni Local Government Area, she admitted to acting alone in the crime, confessing to repeatedly stabbing her husband with a knife.

The police commissioner announced the arrest of her spouse, Dayyabu Abdullahi, aged 38, and their security guard, Malam Adam, aged 65.

They were apprehended on charges of assisting and hiding the deceased body in an attempt to conceal the crime of culpable homicide.

The commissioner explained that the arrest followed a report from Hafizu Salisu of Bauchi Local Government, Bauchi State.

According to the report, Dayyabu Abdullahi contacted Hafizu Salisu, claiming that his brother, Nafiu Hafizu, had passed away. They were asked to come and transport the body to Bauchi for burial.

However, upon arrival, it was discovered that the deceased had sustained multiple injuries on various parts of his body.

As reported by Daily Trust, the police commissioner said:

“The motionless body was removed from the scene and rushed to Aminu Kano teaching Hospital where a medical doctor certified him dead.”

"I grabbed the knife and stabbed him severally” - Hafsat

Covered with a veil, Hafsat informed journalists that the driver accompanying the couple intervened to prevent her from taking her own life and took a knife away from her.

She said:

“I had a small cut on my hand and he asked me to go and change my clothes. Coming out from the bathroom I saw him laying down and I grabbed the knife and stabbed him severally.”

Dayyabu Abdullahi, the husband of the accused, revealed that he contacted the deceased's relatives in Bauchi to deliver the tragic news.

Dayyabu said:

“I called his parents in Bauchi to tell them that Nasiru has died. And Baba here suggested that we should wash the dead body.”

Meanwhile, Malam Hafizu Gorondo, the father of the deceased individual, harbours suspicions that the married couple may have collaborated in the killing of his son, possibly due to unsettled debts owed by Dayyabu to the victim.

According to him, his son had informed him about Dayyabu, who was not only his business partner but also failed to repay a substantial loan amounting to N25 million.

The police have stated that, following thorough covert inquiries, the implicated individuals will face prosecution.

