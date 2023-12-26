Three inmates scaled the fence and bolted away from the Ijedu Ode Correctional Centre in Ogun state

According to the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ogun state Command, the inmates escaped on Saturday morning around 3 am.

The NCS spokesman in Ogun state, Victor Oyeleke, said the escape has nothing to do with jailbreak

There is tension in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun state following the escape of three inmates from the Correctional Centre in the town.

As reported by Daily Trust, the inmates scaled the fence and bolted away in the early hours of Saturday, December 23.

The Ijebu Imushin Area Command of the So-Safe Corps disclosed this in a statement.

According to the statement, the escaped inmates are - Hammed Adeboyejo convicted of armed robbery and murder, Fatai Taiwo Akande convicted of murder as well and Aliu Oguntona sentenced for sexual offences.

The statement partially reads:

“…should in case you see any of them, quickly contact the office of So-Safe Corps Command closer to you, the Nigerian Police and any other Security Agency.”

The Spokesman of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, Victor Oyeleke, who confirmed the incident said the inmates escaped on Saturday morning around 3 am.

Responding to a question if the escape was a result of jailbreak, he said “No. Jailbreak is when they attack the facility.”

Oyeleke added that:

“A search party to bring the three of them back has been raised. We have their biometrics and we have contacts of their families. We are working together with other sister agencies and in good time they will be brought back.

