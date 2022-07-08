FThe Nigerian Correctional Service on Friday, July 8, released the names and pictures of inmates with cases of terrorism who escaped from the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre in Abuja.

The inmates escaped the correctional centre on Tuesday night, July 5, after members of the Islamic for West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked the facility.

“If you see any of these people, or have useful information which may lead to their recapture, please call 07000099999, 09060004598 or 08075050006 or Any Law Enforcement Agency nearest to you. We guarantee to keep your information anonymous,” the NCoS said in a release on Friday, TheCable reported.

See the names below as listed in a report by The Punch:

1. ABDULKAREEM MUSA

2. ABDUSALAMI ADAMU

3. ABUBAKAR ABDULRAHMAN HABIBU

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

4. ABUBAKAR MOHAMMED SADIQ

5. ABUBAKAR MOHAMMED

6. ABUBAKAR YUSUF

7. ADAM LAWAL MUHAMMAD

8. AKIBU MUSA DANJUMA

9. AMODU OMALE SALIHU

10. BELLO HARUNA

11. BILYAMINU USMAN

12. BUKAR ALI

13. IBRAHIM MOHAMMED

14. IKYA ABUR

15. ISMAIL IDRIS ABDULLAHI

16. MODU AJI

17. MOHAMMED SANI

18. MUSA ABUBAKAR

19. MUSTAPHA UMAR

20. USTAPHA UMAR

21. SHEHU ABDULLAHI

22. SULEIMAN IDI

23. SULEIMAN ZACHARIA

24. SUNDAY MICHEAL

25. YAKUBU ABDULLAHI

26. YASIR IBRAHIM SALIHU

27. YUNUSA MUKAIYA

28. ABDULMANNAN OBADIKI

29. ABUBAKAR MOHAMMED MUSA

30. ABUBAKAR UMAR

31. ADAMU MOHAMMED

32. AHMADU HAGOLA

33. ASAMA HARUNA KANTI

34. BALUYE MODU

35. BASSEY VICTOR KINGSLEY

36. DIKO IKO

37. ALHAJI BUKAR

38. FARUKU WAZIRI

39. HASSAN HASSAN

40. IBRAHIM MUSA

41. IDRIS OJO

42. ISHAQ FAROUK

43. MOHAMMED GONI KYARI

44. MOHAMMED GUJA

45. MOHAMMED SALEH BUBA

46. MOHAMMED UMAR

47. MUKHTAR USSAINI KHALIDU

48. MUSA ADAMU

49. MUSA UMAR

50. ONYEMIRE ASAGBA

51. RABIU SHAIBU

52. SAHABI ISMAIL

53. SANI MOHAMMED

54. UMAR AHMADU LADAN

55. USMAN BALAREBE

56. YAHAYA ADAMU ABUBAKAR

57. YUSUF YAKUBU

58. ABDULAZEEZ OBADAKI

58. AUWAL ABUBAKAR

60. MANSUR MOHAMMED USMAN

61. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR

62. MOHAMMED JAMIU ENEJI SANI

63. MUAZU ABUBAKAR

64. MUHAMMED SANI ADAMU

65. MUKTAR UMAR

66. NAMBIL ZAKARI GAMBO

67. SADIQ GARBA ABUBAKAR

68. YAZID MUHAMMED USMAN

69. YUSUF ALI YUSUF

The federal government has declared inmates who escaped from Kuje prison in Abuja wanted. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

The federal government has declared inmates who escaped from Kuje prison in Abuja wanted. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

The federal government has declared inmates who escaped from Kuje prison in Abuja wanted. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

The federal government has declared inmates who escaped from Kuje prison in Abuja wanted. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

The federal government has declared inmates who escaped from Kuje prison in Abuja wanted. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

The federal government has declared inmates who escaped from Kuje prison in Abuja wanted. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

The federal government has declared inmates who escaped from Kuje prison in Abuja wanted. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

The federal government has declared inmates who escaped from Kuje prison in Abuja wanted. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

Kuje prison break: Buhari reacts

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed disappointment with the Intelligence system, following the terrorists’ attack on Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

After inspecting the attack scene on Wednesday, July 6, the president faulted the intelligence system at Kuje prison.

“I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organise, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it," he said.

Source: Legit.ng