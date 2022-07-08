Full List: Names, Photos of 69 Boko Haram Members Who Escaped from Kuje Prison
FThe Nigerian Correctional Service on Friday, July 8, released the names and pictures of inmates with cases of terrorism who escaped from the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre in Abuja.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
The inmates escaped the correctional centre on Tuesday night, July 5, after members of the Islamic for West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked the facility.
“If you see any of these people, or have useful information which may lead to their recapture, please call 07000099999, 09060004598 or 08075050006 or Any Law Enforcement Agency nearest to you. We guarantee to keep your information anonymous,” the NCoS said in a release on Friday, TheCable reported.
See the names below as listed in a report by The Punch:
1. ABDULKAREEM MUSA
2. ABDUSALAMI ADAMU
3. ABUBAKAR ABDULRAHMAN HABIBU
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
4. ABUBAKAR MOHAMMED SADIQ
5. ABUBAKAR MOHAMMED
6. ABUBAKAR YUSUF
7. ADAM LAWAL MUHAMMAD
8. AKIBU MUSA DANJUMA
9. AMODU OMALE SALIHU
10. BELLO HARUNA
11. BILYAMINU USMAN
12. BUKAR ALI
13. IBRAHIM MOHAMMED
14. IKYA ABUR
15. ISMAIL IDRIS ABDULLAHI
16. MODU AJI
17. MOHAMMED SANI
18. MUSA ABUBAKAR
19. MUSTAPHA UMAR
20. USTAPHA UMAR
21. SHEHU ABDULLAHI
22. SULEIMAN IDI
23. SULEIMAN ZACHARIA
24. SUNDAY MICHEAL
25. YAKUBU ABDULLAHI
26. YASIR IBRAHIM SALIHU
27. YUNUSA MUKAIYA
28. ABDULMANNAN OBADIKI
29. ABUBAKAR MOHAMMED MUSA
30. ABUBAKAR UMAR
31. ADAMU MOHAMMED
32. AHMADU HAGOLA
33. ASAMA HARUNA KANTI
34. BALUYE MODU
35. BASSEY VICTOR KINGSLEY
36. DIKO IKO
37. ALHAJI BUKAR
38. FARUKU WAZIRI
39. HASSAN HASSAN
40. IBRAHIM MUSA
41. IDRIS OJO
42. ISHAQ FAROUK
43. MOHAMMED GONI KYARI
44. MOHAMMED GUJA
45. MOHAMMED SALEH BUBA
46. MOHAMMED UMAR
47. MUKHTAR USSAINI KHALIDU
48. MUSA ADAMU
49. MUSA UMAR
50. ONYEMIRE ASAGBA
51. RABIU SHAIBU
52. SAHABI ISMAIL
53. SANI MOHAMMED
54. UMAR AHMADU LADAN
55. USMAN BALAREBE
56. YAHAYA ADAMU ABUBAKAR
57. YUSUF YAKUBU
58. ABDULAZEEZ OBADAKI
58. AUWAL ABUBAKAR
60. MANSUR MOHAMMED USMAN
61. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR
62. MOHAMMED JAMIU ENEJI SANI
63. MUAZU ABUBAKAR
64. MUHAMMED SANI ADAMU
65. MUKTAR UMAR
66. NAMBIL ZAKARI GAMBO
67. SADIQ GARBA ABUBAKAR
68. YAZID MUHAMMED USMAN
69. YUSUF ALI YUSUF
Kuje prison break: Buhari reacts
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed disappointment with the Intelligence system, following the terrorists’ attack on Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.
After inspecting the attack scene on Wednesday, July 6, the president faulted the intelligence system at Kuje prison.
“I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organise, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it," he said.
Source: Legit.ng