Efforts are ongoing to re-arrest four inmates who escaped from a correctional centre in Jos, Plateau state

The Nigerian Correctional Service has urged citizens to assist the authorities in arresting the fleeing renegade prisoners

The correctional centre has commenced an investigation to determine if there was any security breach at the facility

Jos, Plateau state - Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) on Friday, July 9, published the photos of four inmates who escaped from a prison facility in Jos, Plateau state.

The NCS in a post via Facebook, titled: Faces of inmates that escaped from Jos Custodial Centre, disclosed that the inmates escaped around 2am on July 9.

Members of the public who have useful information that could lead to the re-arrest of the fugitives are advised to contact the nearest police station.

How they escaped

The Nation reported that some attackers stormed the court and overpowered the warders, leading to the escape of five suspects.

The spokesperson for the correctional centre Geoffrey Longdien, said an investigation has commenced over the jailbreak.

According to The Punch, Longdien promised to brief the press when the investigation into the issue is concluded.

