The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon in Oyo state, Oba Francis Alao, has issued a statement clarifying the chair Pastor Enoch Adeboye sat on

The monarch said Pastor Adeboye sat on one of his royal ceremonial chairs and not the throne of the kingdom

Oba Alao explained that the ceremonial royal chair was given to Pastor Adeboye as a mark of honour during his evangelism programme in the town

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Orile-Igbon, Oyo state - The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon in Oyo state, Oba Francis Alao, has revealed that the chair General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye was ceremonial and not the throne of the Kingdom.

The monarch made this known in a statement on Monday, December 25 while reacting to social media outrage over his decision to offer Adeboye a Royal chair, The Punch reported.

Oyo monarch says Pastor Adeboye sat on ceremonial royal chair not his throne Photo Credit: Lere Olayinka

Source: Facebook

He said “Let me set the record straight” the incident happened when Pastor Adeboye visited Orile-Igbon for an evangelism programme which held on the playground of Olugbon High School.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I joined the revered priest at the venue as a mark of support for the programme given that his coming to the ancient town will be a blessing to us. And he did pray for both the town and everyone that attended.

“As a mark of honour, I offered one of the ceremonial royal chairs that are usually reserved for top dignitaries to Pastor Adeboye to be used at the programme. It should be noted that the chair is not the particular one that is reserved for the Olugbon which can not be shared with anyone because of its spiritual and historical significance."

Pastor Adeboye sits on prominent Yoruba monarch's throne

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye stirred controversy as photos show him sitting on the throne of Olugbon of Orile Igbon

In the photos which have been widely shared on social media, Pastor Adeboye sat on the throne while the monarch and his wife stood beside him.

It was gathered that Oba Alao was an ordained RCCG pastor before ascending his father's throne.

Soun of Ogbomoso kneels before Pastor Adeboye

In a similar development, Nigerians recently reacted to a photo showing Pastor Adeboye praying for the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye.

In the photo, the monarch knelt before the respected man of God to receive prayers. Some people found this improper for a monarch, insisting that the Oba should not have knelt before the pastor.

Source: Legit.ng