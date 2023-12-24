Embattled former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele has reacted to claims contained in the widely-circulating report of the special investigator that probed his controversial tenure at the apex bank

Emefiele dismissed allegations contained therein as false, misleading, and meant to assassinate his character "while serving the selfish interest of the private investigator"

Legit.ng recalls that Jim Obazee was appointed by President Bola Tinubu on July 30, 2023, to head the special investigation on CBN and related entities (chargeable offences)

FCT, Abuja - The embattled former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Sunday, December 24, said the Naira redesign programme was approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Emefiele stated this in response to the publication of the report of the private investigator into the affairs of the CBN, Jim Obazee, which claimed that there was no presidential approval for the Naira redesign programme.

Emefiele is fighting back against prosecutors. Photo credit: @GodwinIEmefiele

Emefiele noted that most of the content of the report of the special investigator cited by media organisations are false, misleading, and calculated to disparage his person, injure his character, and serve the selfish interest of the private investigator, Business Day newspaper reported.

Emefiele's statement partly reads:

"I need to address some of the issues raised in the publication which are barefaced lies told by the investigator in order to achieve his satanic agenda.

"It was reported that contrary to the provision of the CBN Act 2007, there was no presidential approval for the Naira redesign. I wish to state unequivocally that there was indeed a presidential approval.

“Moreover, the former President Muhammadu Buhari has stated on a number of occasions that he authorised and approved the Naira redesign. I am therefore at a loss as to why Jim Obazee will mislead Nigerians that there was no presidential approval."

