Orile Igbon, Oyo state - Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has stirred controversy as photos show him sitting on the throne of Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao.

In the photos which have been widely shared on social media, Pastor Adeboye sat on the throne while the monarch and his wife stood beside him.

Pastor Adeboye sits on the throne of Oba Francis Olusola Alao, Olugbon of Orile Igbon. Photo: Lere Olayinka

Though details of the event where the photos were taken are sketchy, Oba Olusola Alao was an ordained RCCG pastor before ascending his father's throne.

The photos also appear to have been taken when Pastor Adeboye recently visited Igbon Town in Oyo state, according to a post on his verified X page.

Many Nigerians have, nevertheless, expressed displeasure about the development.

Pastor Adeboye on Olugbon's throne: Nigerians react

A popular Nigerian politician, Lere Olayinka, posted one of the photos on Facebook with the caption:

"Pastor Adeboye takes the throne of Olugbon of Orile Igbon."

Bayour Salami commented:

"I think the town kingmaker should remove this Oba and his counterparts at Ogbomosho. They are a disgrace of Obaship in Yorubaland."

Olúwo Jogbodo Orunmila, @animolenikun, said:

"Everyone keeps tagging me to these photos. My stand on this is that Baba Adeboye is doing this intentionally to ridicule the Yoruba Obaship.

"If you feel disgusted about it as Omoluabi this is time for you to speak up. This is an abomination."

Man of Letters, @Letter_to_Jack, said:

"The other day when I said he should know better, his people came for me. Pastor Adeboye being a Yoruba man gotta know that this is wrong. But he doesn’t care."

Abiola Nofisat, @AbiolaNofisat2, said:

"You all blaming Baba Adeboye, I am sure he didn’t ask to sit on the throne, the king probably did not realize his authority. Imagine first class o as like Ooni, Alaafin, Awujale sitting on plastic chairs for their pastors or Imam."

DIGUN the bald man, @the_utty, said:

"This is so shameful. He is a Yoruba elderly man. He knows the culture. It makes no sense & it's disrespectful for him to sit on the throne of an Oba."

Soun of Ogbomoso kneels before Pastor Adeboye

In a similar development, Nigerians recently reacted to a photo showing Pastor Adeboye praying for the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye.

In the photo, the monarch knelt before the respected man of God to receive prayers.

Some people found this improper for a monarch, insisting that the Oba should not have knelt before the pastor.

