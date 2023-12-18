Nigerians are reacting to a trending photo of Pastor E.A. Adeboye praying for a newly-crowned monarch

In the photo, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, was seen in a kneeling position as he received prayers from Pastor Adeboye

However, some people on X insisted it was improper for Oba Gandhi to have knelt before the pastor, saying it was against tradition

Nigerians are analysing the photo in which Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was spotted praying for the Soun of Ogbomoso.

In the photo, the monarch, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, knelt before the respected man of God to receive prayers.

The Soun of Ogbomoso is an ordained pastor in RCCG. Photo credit: BBC Yoruba and Instagram/@pastoreaadeboyeoficial.

Some people found this improper for a monarch, insisting that the Oba should not have knelt before the pastor.

However, some argued that Adeboye was, by right, the spiritual leader to Oba Olaoye, who, before his coronation as king, was an ordained pastor of the RCCG. He was in charge of the church's branch, Jesus House, in Washington, DC.

An X user, Great Abishola, wrote:

"The Soun of Ogbomoso should not be kneeling before anybody. At least in public."

In another post, @Letter_to_Jack also said it was improper. Some people saw nothing wrong with the photo and defended the king and Pastor Adeboye, insisting that kings consulted prophets in the Bible.

See the trending photo below:

Nigerians react to photo of Soun of Ogbomoso receiving prayers from Pastor Adeboye

@predictionsight said:

"Even kings were answerable to prophets in the bible. They would consult prophets before taking any step. Y’all don’t need to give takes on every topic. The king in his majesty is not complaining but X influencers think they know better than the king."

@CRawkeen commented:

"What is he supposed to do here? Send the king away?"

@TheEghosa said:

"But why do you guys have a problem with how people choose to express their faith?"

@akinwale_keji commented:

"I want to believe he has not entered the secret room (ìgbàlẹ) before this picture was taken, hence he was not a king yet."

