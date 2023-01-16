2023/2024 Recruitment: Immigration Opens Registration Portal for Prospective Applicants
- Citizens who wish to work for the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) can now apply for recruitment
- The NIS on Monday, January 16 announced that it has opened its registration portal for prospective applicants
- Applicants have been told that shortlisted candidates will undergo computer-based-test exercise
FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the opening of its registration portal for prospective applicants for the 2023/2024 recruitment exercise.
As reported by Daily Trust, applicants are expected to get all their documents intact and ensure they meet the necessary requirements to qualify them for entry.
Below is the list of vacant positions and their requirements.
Category A: Superintendent Cadre
i- Superintendent of Immigration (SI) CONPASS 11 professional (Doctors):
For this position, an applicant is expected to have a first degree in MBBS from an accredited and recognised academic institution.
Similarly, the applicant must have concluded his/her national youth service corp (NYSC) and be duly certified.
ii- Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) CONPASS 10 professionals (pharmacists)
Also for this position, it is required that the applicant must be a first-degree holder of pharm*cy from a recognised institution and must have concluded NYSC
iii- Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI) CONPASS 08
This position requires a bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma (HND) from a known and accredited institution.
Category B: Inspectorate Cadre
i - Assistant Inspector Immigration (All) General Duty CONPASS 06.
This position only requires an individual with a national diploma (ND), NCE or Advance NABTEB obtained from recognized institutions
Category C: Assistant Cadre
i- Immigration Assistant iii (IA I11) CONPASS 03 General Duty
For this position, an applicant must complete his/her O'level certification with a minimum of four (4) credit in two sittings.
These four credits include English and Mathematics.
ii- Immigration Assistant III (IA III CONPASS 03 Artisans
a) motor driver
b) Mechanic
Applicants must be holders of ordinary level SSCE or its equivalents and appropriate trade test certificate.
How to apply
Applicants should log on to https://cdcfib.career from Monday, January 23 to fill out and submit the application form.
Submission of Applications
Applications must be submitted online within two weeks of the day of the publication of recruitment.
Statutory Requirements
i- Applicants must be Nigerians by birth
ii- Have a National Identity card
iii- Applicants must be holders of requisite qualifications and certificates
iv- Must be fit and present certificates of medical fitness from government-recognized hospitals.
v- Must be of good character and must not be convicted of any criminal offences
vi- Be required to pass drug tests
vii- Applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 30 years with the exception of doctors and pharmacists who must not be more than 35 years
vii Applicants' height must not be less than 1.65 for females and 0.87 for men.
