Senior Pastor Francisca Emmanuel of Transformation World Ministries has controversially declared herself a ritualist, asserting in a recent sermon that being a ritualist is biblical

Pastor Emmanuel argued that certain battles cannot be won through ordinary prayers and emphasised the need for rituals to overcome the principalities and powers of darkness

The cleric maintained that being a ritualist is essential for bouncing back negative actions directed at oneself and defeating enemies

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering the intersections of Nigerian politics, government policies and religion

Francisca Emmanuel, a senior pastor of the Transformation World Ministries, has declared that she is a ritualist.

Pastor Emmanuel claimed in one of her recent sermons that it is biblical to be a ritualist rather than just kneeling and praying, The Punch reported.

Pastor Francisca Emmanuel said ritual is biblical. Photo credits: William B Thomas, Emmanuel Ikwuegbu. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to the events described.

Source: Getty Images

You need more than prayer - Pastor Emmanuel

The Christian cleric further stated that one needs more than prayer to conquer all the principalities and power of the darkness that are working against one's destiny.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her words:

“I’m a ritualist I don’t know how you want to think about it because if you try me I would put an RIP for you rather than putting it for me."

According to her, so many battles don’t require just ordinary prayers but rituals to overcome them.

“As a Christian, you need to be a ritualist so that when your enemy does any bad to you, it will bounce back to them. When they throw something at you, it goes back to them," she said.

“There are battles you need rituals to defeat. It doesn’t just require kneeling, sitting and speaking. Whatever you do is what your enemy do in opposite. You need rituals to defeat your enemy and get rest.”

Reiterating that ritual is biblical, Emmanuel said:

“Let nobody deceive you. Ritual is biblical. Being a ritualist is biblical.”

Nigerians react

Rene Prism said on Facebook:

"When someone said something is biblical, it simply means it is written in the Bible. It is in the bible no mean say God approve it, it fit be warning and details explanation of the punishment if you do it."

Olajide Afolabi said:

"She's Speaking from the old testament context, she needs to be told now that we don't need to perform that again, Christ has used his blood on the cross of Calvary for our sins."

Babatunde Gabriel said:

"Many here are silent, I just imagine, if this comes from a white garment church. God save Nigerian Christians."

Enuechie Cletus said:

"I'm not in position to judge her but I pray that God will have mercy on her."

Chinedu Miracle said:

"Did God admonish us to do it? Is it not a warning? Indeed judgement will start from the Church."

Nigerian pastor sets lady on fire during special prayer

In another report, Pastor Taiwo Odebiyi of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Maberu Parish, located in the Offin area of Sagamu in Ogun state, was recently arrested by the police for setting 21-year-old Sukura Owodunni on fire during a special prayer session.

The incident happened on August 17, 2023.

It was gathered that the pastor asked Sukura to buy Amazing Grace perfume, local eggs and a candle and while praying for her, he reportedly poured the perfume on her body and lit the candle.

Source: Legit.ng