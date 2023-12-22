While people like to seek greener pastures in any foreign country that clicks, a lady has raised an alarm about relocation challenges

The woman called the names of two popular countries that are unfitting for Nigerians to be based in and shared her reasons

Her statements sparked reactions on social media, with some people offering some other countries unworthy of relocating to

A lady has warned Nigerians about two countries they should never move to and turn to their bases.

According to the lady named Precious, she received DMs from people in these countries, highlighting how tough it is for them.

In a TikTok video, Precious lamented that many people don't investigate properly before they travel. The first country she mentioned was India.

On her reason for 'blacklisting' India, Precious said racism is apparent there, adding that the country's economy is not buoyant.

She, however, stated that India is a good destination for treatment and fixing other health-related problems.

Next is North Korea. Precious said North Korea is a bad choice for relocation owing to its strict government and laws.

Mixed reactions trailed the video

Window Seat Lady said:

"Maybe you should be enrolling in an English class first. I hardly understand you."

Mr Grin said:

"Only when you are not an Igbo man.

"Many Igbos are there counting in billions."

user2490354172113 said:

"No place like home. Nigeria is d best place to make it in life."

Esther de queen said:

"I want to go to India for business, I fit start sell India street food."

de guo said:

"Never think of relocating to Nigeria, even if na free visa with house rent."

mercydominic142 said:

"Uganda is the best country to live in, too much freedom visit Uganda."

KC DIKE said:

"I'm in North Korea since 19 years now, all is nice ok."

Talitha Cumi said:

"Y’all must not come to South Africa as well it’s very bad guns everywhere, we always live in fear."

