Olakunle Churchill has seemingly reacted to a viral report by a blogger who revealed the identity of his alleged side chic

The businessman asserted his resilience as God's child, stating that those who attempt to under him encounter stagnation

Churchill added that his detractors have attempted to pull him down for the past seven years

Popular businessman Olakunle Churchill has left many talking over his recent post on social media barely a few days after the identity of his alleged side chic was unveiled.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a blogger alleged that Churchill was in a relationship with a woman named Lisa Yaro, claiming he intended to marry her.

Olakunle Churchill sends a message to those attempting to undermine him. Credit: @olakunlechurchill

In what seems to be a reaction to the rumours, Churchill spoke about how he had endured attempts to pull him down over the past seven years.

Churchill said his resilience as God’s child assures him of supernatural backing, and no one could stand against him.

According to the businessman, people who attempted to undermine him encountered stagnation in their life circumstances.

An extract from his post read:

They think their evil can overshadow the GRACE I carry. These agents of envy are from the same camp since 7 years ago, they eat and dine together as they plan the next step of destruction. However, I stand unwavering, because I’m a child of God. If God be for me, who dared to be against me?”.

See his post below:

People react to Olakunle Churchill's post

See some of the comments below:

roseann_chris_obi:

"Truth is bitter......you don't need to explain if you are not guilty."

emefiena:

"God will continue to fight against those who contend with you in Jesus mighty name amen."

officialbabygxes:

"He is allowed to do what makes him happy, you people should rest. The new girl is extra gorgeous I won’t lie."

planet4eva:

"They'll keep wailing. God bless ur home."

