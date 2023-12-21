Popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, has taken to social media with a post calling out people who expect financial help from him

In a post on his Instagram page, the comedian revealed that he was tempted to say such people lack conscience or the fear of God

While some netizens dragged the actor, others joined him in calling out inconsiderate beggars

Nigerian comedian and filmmaker Richard Ayo Makun, aka AY, is not ready to part with money this December.

In a post on his Instagram story channel, the comedian, who recently lost his property to a fire incident, called people begging him for money out.

He said he was tempted to say such people lacked conscience or the fear of God, and he added that he made the statement for a reason even though he did not mention it.

Recall that when the fire gutted AY's home, he was outside the country. When he returned, he visited the ruins.

Netizens react to AY's post

Read the different opinions expressed by netizens below:

fregenediary:

"Joke apart is not fair. House got burnt down with everything in it."

validcontractors:

"Person wey him house burn not long ago people still get mind dey ask am for money."

chris._udoh:

"Let's be honest here bros AY has been a greedy man for so long. I haven't seen him give someone money before like Davido."

officialmeri_madeinheaven:

"But he house got burnt have they bothered to find out if he has rebuilt it or bought another, una know watin go down there? Smh"

ybl2627:

"It will be unfair for you to do a show too this year and charge millions for tables and 20k for regular and for people to attend because of the present economic situation."

africanbro6:

"Una too like attention, y’all should learn to sharap. Give if you can and say No if you can’t. Arghhh."

Source: Legit.ng