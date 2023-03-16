Yakubu Dogara, the former speaker of the house of representatives and campaigner of Atiku Abubakar in the presidential election, has revealed while leading the campaign to unseat Governor Bala Mohammed.

Mohammed is the governor of Bauchi state and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, March 18, governorship election in the state, Premium Times reported.

Dogara said the political stakeholders in Bauchi state had tested their strength and were ready to top the contest.

The former lawmaker disclosed this on Channels TV on Wednesday night, March 15, adding that he and the governor can be described as "unstable politicians."

In Bauchi politics, Dogara and other top members of the PDP, including former senator Sulaiman Nazifi, former Governor Isa Yuguda and former minister Bello Kirfi are all supporting Sadique – Baba Abubakar, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the party he belonged to, the former speaker disclosed that he had not left the PDP nor had he rejoined the APC but leading the struggle to ensure victory for the APC candidate.

He disclosed that the coalition against Mohammed had tested its strength and they believed that they are stronger than the sitting governor by the support of the people of the state.

