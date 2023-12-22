BREAKING: FG Declares Holidays for Christmas, New Year Celebrations

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has declared public holidays for Christmas and New Year's Day celebration

Monday, and Tuesday, December, 25 and 26 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024, have been declared as the public holidays

The Hon. Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on Friday, December 22.

State House, Abuja - The Federal Government has declared public holidays to mark the Christmas and New Year’s Day celebrations.

The Hon. Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declared Monday, and Tuesday, December, 25 and 26 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024, as the public holidays, The Punch reported.

FG declares December, 25, 26 2023, and January 1, 2024, as public holidays for Christmas, and New Year celebrations Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tunbji-Ojo announced on behalf of the Federal Government on Friday, December 22.

He felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion, enjoining them to emulate the life of Jesus Christ in his practice and teachings of humility, service, compassion, and patience.

As reported by The Nation, the acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Peter Egbodo, disclosed this in a statement.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu will put in place effective measures for the security of lives and property.

He added that peace and security are critical prerequisites for economic development and prosperity.

Tunji-Ojo said the year 2024 will be a better year with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda.

