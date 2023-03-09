Yakubu Dogara, the former campaigner of the Atiku Abubakar presidential aspiration, has dumped the PDP to support the governorship candidate of the APC in Bauchi state

Dogara had earlier dumped the APC for the PDP over the party's Muslim-Muslim ticket and vehemently campaigned for Atiku Abubakar during the presidential election

But the former speaker has again been seen campaigning for APC governorship candidate in Bauchi state, urging the people to walk the path of honour

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Bauchi, Bauchi - Yakubu Dogara, the former speaker of the house of representatives, has dumped the camp of Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to endorse Air Marshal Sadiqque Baba Abubakar (rtd), the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bauchi.

Recently, Dogara criticized and campaigned against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC. He argued that the party should have sourced for a northern Christian to complement its presidential ticket, Leadership reported.

Dogara dumps Atiku, campaign for APC governorship candidate in Bauchi Photo Credit: Yakubu Dogara

Source: Instagram

Dogara subsequently joined the camp of Atiku in the 2023 presidential election and dumped the ruling APC.

Latest about APC, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Yakubu Dogara, Bauchi, 2023 Election

The former speaker has been leading the campaign of Abubakar in some local governments in the state, including Kirfi and Alkaleri, where the state governor, Bala Mohammed, hailed from.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Addressing supporters in the Alkaleri local government area of the state, the former speaker urged the people to follow the part of honour and vote out Bala Mohammed from office in the forthcoming governorship and state house of assembly election in the state.

He said:

“We came to tell you the truth, that we need to effect a change of leadership in Bauchi State. I came here to enlighten you that even though your son (Governor Bala Mohammed) is there but since he is not doing well, we should change him. I urge you all to cast your votes for Air Marshal Sadiqque Abubakar on Saturday.”

Source: Legit.ng