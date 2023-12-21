Nigerians have been told that President Bola Tinubu's "Renewed Hope Agenda" would soon start yielding positive results

This was confirmed at a press briefing in Abuja organised by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi

He stated that strategic plans are in place to help foster these reforms that would rapidly benefit Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has guaranteed Nigerians that positive outcomes in the country's economy are expected to emerge by 2024 during President Bola Tinubu's administration.

He highlighted ongoing reforms in different economic areas, stating that these efforts are paving the way for significant changes set to become apparent in 2024.

President Tinubu, in his inaugural speech, declared the removal of fuel subsidies. Photo Credit: NESG

Source: Twitter

Idris specifically highlighted the significant decision to eliminate the fuel subsidy, describing it as a courageous move to promote fiscal responsibility and optimise resource allocation.

He said:

“These reforms are not instantaneous miracles but deliberate steps towards building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

“As we move forward, we can expect to witness the tangible outcomes of these efforts, with increased economic opportunities, improved infrastructure, and a business environment conducive to innovation and prosperity.”

Idris emphasises that reallocating these resources to essential areas such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, security, and humanitarian assistance is consistent with the government's goal of fostering a more prosperous Nigeria.

The minister recognised the difficulties associated with eliminating subsidies but guaranteed that the choice is made in the interest of the broader welfare and seeks to establish a more sustainable economic future.

He said:

“Fuel subsidy removal is a crucial step towards a more sustainable economic future, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that the benefits of this decision are felt by all citizens.”

He emphasised President Tinubu's initiatives to draw in foreign direct investments (FDI) and cultivate global collaborations, anticipating more than $15 billion in FDI commitments spanning different industries.

President Tinubu's mission to end insecurity

Regarding security matters, Idris restated President Tinubu's dedication to tackling insecurity, underscoring the measures taken to counteract banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency.

He underscored the notable progress achieved in stabilising the Southeast region and the continuous endeavours in the northeast and northwest, particularly highlighting successful airstrikes on bandits' and terrorists' camps.

Subsidised transport fare for passengers during yuletide

The minister unveiled initiatives to ease the burden of elevated holiday travel expenses in transportation.

These initiatives encompass a 50 per cent discount on transportation fees for five million passengers and complimentary train services accessible to all Nigerians from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

Idris underscored the government's commitment to prioritising security, economic advancement, and the populace's well-being as fundamental pillars for a more flourishing and secure Nigeria under President Tinubu's guidance.

Tinubu reintroduces school feeding programme

Meanwhile, the old good days in public schools across the country have returned with the reintroduction of the school feeding programme.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the reintroduction addresses the challenges of out-of-school children.

Tinubu also said the school feeding programme will help check the country's learning crisis.

Source: Legit.ng