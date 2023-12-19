There is an urgent call for tech-driven reform in the Nigerian aviation sector to keep up with global standards

A coalition of civil societies made this appeal during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, December 19

The coalition also hailed the giant strides of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has been commended for his efforts in reforming the aviation sector in alignment with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

The accolades come from the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Monitoring and Evaluation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, in conjunction with the Coalition of Middle Belt Groups and Faith-Based Organisations.

These groups have highlighted substantial advancements in infrastructure development, safety and security measures, reforms, policy creation, and institutional strengthening within the aviation sector.

According to a comprehensive report publicly disclosed by convener Tobias Ogbe, the industry, under Keyamo's leadership, is undergoing positive transformations, credited to President Tinubu's commitment to prioritise the sector's development and modernisation.

Ogbe said:

"One of the key areas of focus has been the upgrade and expansion of airport infrastructure across the country. Several airports have undergone extensive renovations, leading to improved facilities, enhanced capacity, and increased operational efficiency.

"These infrastructure developments have not only boosted economic activities but have also positioned Nigeria as a regional aviation hub, attracting more airlines and promoting tourism."

Coalition call for tech-driven reform

Ogbe acknowledged that more work is ahead, particularly in the ongoing investment in airport infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for air travel and guarantee passenger satisfaction.

He emphasised the importance of bolstering safety and security measures through frequent audits, training initiatives, and incorporating advanced technologies.

Additionally, he highlighted the necessity of improving regulatory frameworks to encourage fair competition, safeguard consumer rights, and attract increased foreign investment.

Keyamo sacks 33 aviation directors appointed by Buhari

Meanwhile, as part of Keyamo's reform, some top government officials appointed by Buhari's minister have been relieved of their jobs.

President Tinubu's government fired the aviation chiefs directly employed by Senator Hadi Sirika, the former aviation minister.

Meanwhile, aviation experts who confirmed the development defended the current administration's decision, noting it was a move to cleanse the sector.

