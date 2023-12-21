Global site navigation

"Lagos to PH": List of Routes Available for FG's 50% Transport Subsidy and Selected Bus Companies
Politics

by  Bada Yusuf
  • The federal government has rolled out the list of routes travelers can enjoy President Tinubu's 50 per cent slash, as earlier promised
  • According to the presidency, travelers using the federal government railway will be using the rail line for free
  • The presidency also maintained that the package would last between Thursday, December 21 and January 4

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has released the list of interstate routes travelers can get a 50 per cent slash in their cost of transportation when plying.

This was in line with the promise of President Bola Tinubu to reduce the cost of inter-state travel by 50 per cent while travelers using the Nigeria Railway would travel for free.

Bola Tinubu/Presidency/50 per cent slash/Christmas/New Year bonus
Presidency lists routes travelers can get 50% slash from Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Twitter

How long will Tinubu's 50% slash on transportation can last?

According to the government, the Christmas and New Year package will last between December 21, 2023 and January 4, 2024.

On Thursday morning, December 21, Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, released the 28 routes which the palliative would cover.

The presidency also shared the number list of the transport companies that have partnered with the new government.

List of transport companies to get FG's 50 per cent slash

  1. God is Good (GIG)
  2. Chisco Transport
  3. Young Shall Grow
  4. God Bless Ezenwata
  5. Area Motor

List of available routes to get a 50% slash during Christmas

  1. Lagos to Kano
  2. Lagos to Abuja
  3. Lagos to Kaduna-Zaria
  4. Lagos to Jos
  5. Lagos to Enugu
  6. Lagos to Onitcha
  7. Lagos to Owerri
  8. Lagos to Aba
  9. Lagos to Abakaliki
  10. Lagos to Nsukka
  11. Lagos to Uyo
  12. Lagos to Port Harcourt
  13. Onitsha to Kano
  14. Onitsha to Lagos
  15. Onitsha to Jos
  16. Onitsha to Abuja
  17. Onitsha to Sokoto
  18. Onitsha to Gombe
  19. Onitsha to Zakibiam
  20. Port Harcourt to Owerri-Abba-Kano
  21. Abba to Owerri-Abuja
  22. Abba to Lagos
  23. Abuja to Sokoto
  24. Abuja to Lagos
  25. Abuja to Onitsha-Owerri-Port Harcourt
  26. Abuja to Enugu/Abakaliki
  27. Abuja to Gombe
  28. Abuja to Kano

Source: Legit.ng

