The federal government has rolled out the list of routes travelers can enjoy President Tinubu's 50 per cent slash, as earlier promised

According to the presidency, travelers using the federal government railway will be using the rail line for free

The presidency also maintained that the package would last between Thursday, December 21 and January 4

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has released the list of interstate routes travelers can get a 50 per cent slash in their cost of transportation when plying.

This was in line with the promise of President Bola Tinubu to reduce the cost of inter-state travel by 50 per cent while travelers using the Nigeria Railway would travel for free.

How long will Tinubu's 50% slash on transportation can last?

According to the government, the Christmas and New Year package will last between December 21, 2023 and January 4, 2024.

On Thursday morning, December 21, Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, released the 28 routes which the palliative would cover.

The presidency also shared the number list of the transport companies that have partnered with the new government.

List of transport companies to get FG's 50 per cent slash

God is Good (GIG) Chisco Transport Young Shall Grow God Bless Ezenwata Area Motor

List of available routes to get a 50% slash during Christmas

Lagos to Kano Lagos to Abuja Lagos to Kaduna-Zaria Lagos to Jos Lagos to Enugu Lagos to Onitcha Lagos to Owerri Lagos to Aba Lagos to Abakaliki Lagos to Nsukka Lagos to Uyo Lagos to Port Harcourt Onitsha to Kano Onitsha to Lagos Onitsha to Jos Onitsha to Abuja Onitsha to Sokoto Onitsha to Gombe Onitsha to Zakibiam Port Harcourt to Owerri-Abba-Kano Abba to Owerri-Abuja Abba to Lagos Abuja to Sokoto Abuja to Lagos Abuja to Onitsha-Owerri-Port Harcourt Abuja to Enugu/Abakaliki Abuja to Gombe Abuja to Kano

