The federal government is working with Nigeria's regulatory agencies to deliver the project on credit finance

The project is aimed at promoting inclusivity and improving access to finance in the country

The Committee would help propose a regulatory framework to improve the consumer credit landscape.

To boost market efficiency and productivity for economic growth, the federal government seeks to improve Nigerian citizens' access to credit finance.

Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, said this while speaking at the inauguration of the Technical Working Committee in Abuja by the Presidential Council on Industrial Revitalization.

The Committee is led by Olawale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Economy, with assistance from Uzoka-Anite and Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy.

Other members were also drawn from vital regulatory agencies such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Bank of Industry (BOI), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and others.

According to a Tribune report, they all agreed on a five-month timeline to achieve various objectives, including promoting inclusivity and improving access to finance.

An efficient consumer credit system is germane.

A strong consumer credit system is the cornerstone of a robust economy, according to Uzoka-Anite.

She said that giving customers instant access to credit and enabling them to make larger purchases than they are capable of helps to increase market efficiencies and close the gaps in consumption and productivity.

She stated that the need for a well-structured consumer credit system has severely hampered financial inclusion and economic development.

Anite described the establishment of the Committee on Industrial Revitalization by the Presidential Council as a timely and strategic initiative.

She said this is aimed at investigating Nigeria's present state of consumer credit. In addition, she said this would help identify challenges prevalent among consumers and financial institutions.

Similarly, according to the minister, the Committee would help propose a coherent regulatory framework that can significantly improve the consumer credit landscape.

The statement read:

“Nigeria has numerous financial institutions and credit schemes, but many Nigerians still face substantial hurdles in accessing credit due to stringent eligibility criteria, high-interest rates, a lack of awareness or understanding of credit processes, and inadequate credit available for lending.”

Earlier, the CBN instructed Nigerian financial institutions to display their corporate names on all their online business platforms, which include websites, portals, and mobile apps.

The bank said that not displaying the legal name on these online platforms has led to difficulty for some customers needing assistance.

