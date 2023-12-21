Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reintroduced the school feeding programme.

Tinubu reintroduced the progress to address the challenges of out-of-school children, Daily Trust reported.

Tinubu says the school feeding programme will help in checking the learning crisis.

The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, disclosed this during a one-day retreat on quick wins in the middle Ministerial deliverables from 2023 to 2027.

Tinubu said it will be difficult to address the challenges of out-of-school children if the learning crisis is not tackled

