Prophet Joshua Iginla, the founder of the Joshua Iginla Ministries, has prophesied what he said would happen between 2024 and 2026

The cleric raised a climate alarm, asserting that 'scientists are going to give us the interpretation of what they think'

Prophet Iginla said what God showed him 'is orchestrated as one of the signs of the last days'

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly (Joshua Iginla Ministries), has predicted that between 2024 to 2026, people across the world will experience significant shifts in temperatures and weather patterns.

Pastor Iginla, during a recent church service, said although the weather mode will be deemed 'climate change', “it is the orchestration of the signs of the end”.

Iginla releases prophecy for 2024

The cleric declared that “a lot of things are going to happen between now and 2030”.

His words:

“Between 2024 to (sic) 2026, you are going to see some things that will amaze you in the climatic change and it is going to be very strong.

“Science are going to give us the interpretation of what they think, but this is orchestrated as one of the signs of the end.

“You should know that I am not just blabbing; you know that I am seeing.

“There is a particular month I’m seeing, 24, 25, 26, you are going to understand. There is a particular month I am seeing 9, 8, 11. Get book (sic) of this date, record them, you are going to see some things.

“A lot of things are going to happen between now and 2030.

“It would blow your mind to make you know that scriptures are real.

“Science will interpret what they want to interpret. But I tell you; it is the orchestration of the signs of the end.”

Watch Prophet Iginla's latest prediction below:

