PDP's Dino Melaye took to social media to unveil his new ride and taunted Nigerians in the process

The Kogi state governorship candidate in the November 11 election urged Nigerians to work hard to avoid unnecessary explanations in the future

In a video that has gone viral, Melaye was bached for losing the Kogi governorship election months after losing his senatorial election

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, November 11 election in Kogi, Dino Melaye, has sent an important message to Nigerians.

While showing off his luxurious new ride, Melaye told Nigerians to continue to work hard so as not to start reciting vanity upon vanity.

He made this assertion in a now-trending video, shared on his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, December 20.

Vibing to a song in a Bentley, Dino captioned the video:

"No go hustle ooo. After you go dey recite vanity upon vanity is vanity. Ti eni to begi loju...igi asi ruwe.....one life yi noniiiì"

Nigerians react as Dino Melaye shows new ride after electuion loss

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of Dino Melaye's X page and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@efewonyi tweeted:

"E clear say dis man use d election cashout."

@FunnyliticaJoke tweeted:

"Its obvious that Dino was poor as a young chap. So he is carrying over his adolescent escapades now. Lol."

@tobbiematthew tweeted:

"Kogi people need to be going for thanksgiving every two Sundays in a month."

@KennyNuga tweeted:

"DINO has moved on despite his huge loss at the Gubernatorial elections in Kogi .

"He rather enjoy his remaining money than cry over spilled milk. DINO, omo ogbon."

@Inno4Chi tweeted:

"It is illegal to drive and dance, especially when the song is meant to ‘pepper others’.

"Imagine Gov. Adeleke and Dino in a parry."

@iniestasolobaby tweeted:

"Yahaya bello really destroyed this man. See what he reduced him too."

Dino Melaye vows not to challenge Kogi guber poll result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Melaye stated that he would not contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) electoral success before the state election petition tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially announced Usman Ododo of the APC as the state's November 11 gubernatorial election winner.

Melaye, who secured the third position in the election, asserted that the judiciary is no longer impartial but has become a segment of the APC.

Shehu Sani reveals 'type of court' Dino Melaye should approach

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, reacted to Melaye’s decision not to approach the court to challenge the outcome of the November 11 off-cycle election.

Sani said he is in support of Melaye’s decision not to approach the court after he came a distance third behind APC's Ododo and Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He said he Melaye ever decided to go to court, then it must be the Tennis Court.

Source: Legit.ng