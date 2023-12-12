Apostle Chris Ajabor, founder of the Dr Apostle Chris Ajabor Ministries, prophesied that many newborn babies will be recorded in the year 2024

The cleric stated that there would be a bomb explosion 'in a certain international airport'

Apostle Ajabor also prophesied that in 2024, there would be a battle of supremacy between the Church and the kingdom of darkness

FCT, Abuja - A cleric, Apostle Chris Ajabor, has predicted that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) during the February 2023 election, will leave Nigeria.

In his "international prophecies" shared recently on his known Facebook page, Pastor Ajabor also stated that Obi is planning to dump the LP.

Peter Obi is a former governor of Anambra state who hopes to become Nigeria's president. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Key points from Apostle Chris Ajabor's 2024 prophecies

Ajabor asserted that a sitting president would be arrested, adding that Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) "is planning to leave" the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The cleric shared 47 other prophetic declarations for the coming year 2024. He tagged it ‘phase 1’.

Check out the full prophecy by Apostle Ajabor below:

1. Many newborn babies will be recorded in the year 2024

2. A sitting president will be on handcuff

3. Battle of supremacy between the church and the kingdom of darkness

4. Sell your dollars; it's about to drop

5. Same-sex marriage will be fully legalised in most Christian countries

6. Problem for Air Peace Airline, but God will sort them out

7. Rest in peace baba... a General is about to be taken home

8. Peter Obi planning to dump the Labour Party

9. Pastor ABC lost elections

10. I see countries merging to become 1 stronger country

11. Oduduwa will be stronger than biafra 2024

12. New law to be passed for traditional rules

13. Donald Trump on his way to celebration

14. Plans to ban Kesha (overnight prayer meetings)

14. Minister Wike making plans to leave PDP

15. A new airline about to be launched that will cripple the most airline business

16. Problem in ECOWAS

17. Kenya's political lords should be careful to avoid calamities upon themselves and the nation

18. Julius Malama will lose the election in South Africa

19. 3 notorious presidents will be called to glory (I already have your name and pictures)

20. One African currency will be passed but most countries will refuse the acceptance of its

21. A former president will be declared dead

22. A former governor should prepare to visit jail

23. Bomb explosion in a certain airport

24. Dr Chukwuemeka Okonkwo (E-money) should be careful to avoid being flown abroad for treatment

25. Another CBN governor...

26. Simon Ekpa would be arrested

27. African president's will have on dispute

28. China's biggest train accidents claiming lives

29. Dubai will be mourning over major incidents

30. Blackout in Mexico for 4 days

31. America will be forced to use electrical generators

32. Missing plane

33. Secular musician Flavour needs our prayers

34. Bridge explosion

35. Raising of the dead will be common

36. Prophet Shepherd Bushiri needs our prayer I see wahala

37. Disappearance of money (physically)

38. Another lockdown; a major disease

39. Visa will be abolished in some European countries

40. 2 churches merged

41. Cure of HIV adis to be available

42. A certain famous blogger will be arrested and convicted for trafficking

43. NTA (Nigeria) to be negotiated

44. Burna boy went home smiling

45. Pray for baba Odinga (Kenya)

46. A former governor will lose his son

47. Flood in Ghana and Nigeria. No life will be lost

48. Ex-governor Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta state) should prepare for wahala

49. Peter Obi relocates.

50. A certain prophetess will be arrested and almost jailed if care is not taken

