Pastor David Aigbona, founder of the David Aigbona Evangelistic Ministries, prophesied that 2024 will be a year of worldwide famine

The cleric stated that 2024 will be a year of provision for true Christians, adding that God will reward born-agains' faithfulness

Pastor Aigbona also prophesied that in 2024, God will prioritise those who are actively involved in the growth of his kingdom

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Ijanikin, Lagos state - A Lagos-based cleric, David Aigbona, has released a prophecy concerning 2024.

In his prophecy shared recently on his known Facebook page, Pastor Aigbona stated that there would be worldwide famine in the coming year.

Pastor David Aigbona has released prophecies for 2024. Photo credit: David Aigbona

Source: Facebook

2024: God'll provide for His people - Aigbona

He, however, said amid economic hardship, God will not forsake His people.

He wrote:

“There would be worldwide famine. God will provide for His people, with preference to those who are actively involved in the growth of His kingdom. These will flourish like a palm tree by the river. Though in the midst of a wilderness yet the dryness will not get to them. Prepare like Joseph did. Let wisdom and perseverance guide you.”

Key points from David Aigbona's 2024 prophecies

There would be worldwide famine

God will provide for His people

God will prioritise those who are actively involved in the growth of His kingdom

Stay wise and persevere

2024: Pastor Isaac Oyedepo releases prophecies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, the founder of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries, also dropped prophecies for 2024.

In a post on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, December 10, Pastor Isaac, the son of Bishop David Oyedepo, prophesied that "the year 2024 shall be the year of the Holy Ghost and fire".

“I foresee more coups in 2024”: Ayodele

Legit.ng also reported that the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, revealed that more coups would take place in Africa.

According to the cleric, the recent Sierra Leone military attack was an indication that another coup would happen in Africa in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng