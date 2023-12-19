NAFDAC recently discovered the location where fake beverage varieties are produced in Aba

Some of the affected products are popular drinks such as Seaman Schnapps, Henessy, and others

Nigerians on social media have expressed mixed reactions to the development

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) recently intercepted counterfeiters involved in the production of a variety of beverages.

The adulterated products are significantly different kinds of wines and spirits from a wide variety of brands. Photo Credit: NAFDAC

The products ranged from wines to soft drinks and consumables in Eziukwu Market (Cemetery Market) Aba, Abia State, according to a statement by the company.

An official statement by the regulator came a few days after Legit.ng reported that NAFDAC had uncovered illegal sites where wines were being produced.

The adulterated products are significantly different kinds of wines and spirits from a wide variety of brands ranging from Seaman Schnapps, Henessy, Four Cousins, Carlo Rossi, Jenney, Chelsea London Dry Gin, Schnapp Dry Gin, McDowells, Black Labels, Gordons, Martell, Campari, Smirnoff ice, Eva Non-Alcoholic Drink, Evra Non-Alcoholic Drink, Cartel, and others.

Nigerians have reacted to the findings of the food agency in the country on its X page;

@Pauly2570 noted,

"NAFDAC should wake up. That's just a tip of the iceberg. What's happening across the country is frightening. Fake products, especially drugs abound. Unfortunately the agency has been sleeping and enjoying the cosy office environment while citizens are at the mercy of criminals who are busy faking products."

@SelomSarl tweeted,

“Iam 100% sure you even get this drink for the fridge inside your master room. Dey whine us. Truth be say 98% of this drinks are in circulation over 10 years to 20 years

"Why nafdac no tell the consumers to stop buying, and arrest the sellers, those shops selling it ?? Dey keep filling bribes and free them to keep innocent citizens.”

@iwillbukunu said,

"Thank God you people are waking up from your slumber, hope you people didn't lose a staff/ family member resulting in this new energy to protect other Nigerians."

@SelomSarl noted,

"How do we know say is fake ? No be because Dey no settle your boys ? We have been drinking all this for over years and years , where is Nafdac since ?"

@escapefromnaija noted,

“This is good, but I'm sure you know that you're barely scratching the surface.”

@iconicjuddy said,

"Na now una wake up"

@Donsteve0106 said,

"This NAFDAC director's energy is too low for an agency as critical as this. NAFDAC is clearly not doing enough. The agency is too laid back and that can only be attributed to the leadership of the agency."

@sabiboytinz tweeted,

"Peak milk, Milo, Creams, Cooking ingredients, oil and soy sauce, Tin milk, beverages, Olive oils, see ehn just declare a state of emergency on all produce and invite all Manufacturers to your Office for a round table meeting, then work with NIS to and begin jailing offenders."

@ojojo26 said,

"NAFDAC need a more proactive DG, the reasons many companies are leaving the country is because most of their products are being adulterated by some part of the country.

"NAFDAC have been too dull in their approach to tackling fake products in the country."

@Udocas2017 stated

"Everything in Nigeria is fake!People should be mindful of what they consume in this country.That's why kidney and liver diseases are on the increase.Those diseases were very rare in the past."

@topia_cruise said,

"You guys should be deceiving yourselves there!! If not for the cry on social media in the last few days, that warrant this photo-ops arrests. what are you guys and S.O.N have been doing to rid the Nation's of illegal and harmful products?"

@cvickright noted,

"Nafdac should get to the field and do their job, not staying in the office all day long. Anyways, kudos!"

