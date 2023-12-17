President Bola Tinubu has been urged to ensure that the promises his government made for the victims of the military accidental bombing in Kaduna are kept

Ismail Balogun, a legal icon, while making the call, told Legit.ng that the incident showed how much Nigeria has failed as a state

The legal luminary lamented the government's failure to protect the lives of the common people as stipulated by the constitution

Tudun Biri, Kaduna state - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been urged to fast-track the compensation for the victims of the recent accidental bombing in Kaduna.

Ismail Balogun, a legal practitioner, who spoke to Legit.ng condemned the Nigerian military's airstrike error, adding that no amount of compensation can replace the lost souls.

Lawyer urged Tinubu to keep his promises to victims of army bombing in Kaduna Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerian Army

Army accidentally bombed Kaduna villagers

No less than 120 persons were mistakenly bombed by the Nigerian army during a military operation in the Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Tuesday, December 5.

The incident has been widely condemned by many Nigerians, including President Tinubu and members of his cabinet. The presidency has also promised to compensate the families of the victims.

Airstrike error unacceptable - Balogun

Balogun further described the airstrike error as a demonstration of a failed state.

"This is yet another demonstration of a failed state, and it is very disheartening to see such a monumental tragedy occurring in our country. It is totally unacceptable, and it is condemnable in all ramifications," he told Legit.ng.

"The first duty of any government under our Constitution is to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizens. However, reverse is the case in our country. Life of an ordinary Nigerian is meaningless to those at the helms of affairs.

"I believe that no amount of monetary compensation can assuage the families of the victims, nevertheless the Government is urged to quickly and as a matter of national interest ensure to adequately compensate the families of the victims for this monumental loss."

