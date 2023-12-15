The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has reiterated his commitment to safeguard the lives and properties of Nigerians

He stated this on Friday, December 15, while receiving leaders of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria at the Defence headquarters

The Sharia leaders also extended their support to General Musa, whom they lauded for handling the Kaduna error-bombing case

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, led by Dr Bashir Aliyu Umar, visited the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Friday, December 15.

During the visit, General Musa expressed unwavering dedication to maintaining peace in the country to the council of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

He acknowledged the regrettable Tudun-Biri incident in Kaduna and assured the council that he is committed to thoroughly investigating its cause.

General Musa further promised to implement lasting solutions to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

He said:

"We will do everything possible to get to the bottom and ensure it happens no more."

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) highlighted the limited security issues in the nation, particularly in the North West.

He urged leaders at various levels to combat criminal activities through effective leadership and developmental initiatives.

Sharia leaders hail CDS Musa

In response, Dr Bashir, the team leader, praised the CDS for adopting a crucial leadership approach that prioritises the well-being of the people.

He emphasised that leaders should not live in prosperity while most of the population experiences extreme poverty.

Dr Bashir highlighted the noticeable positive transformations in the country's security structure under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) leadership style.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude for the CDS's unwavering dedication in addressing the Tudun Biri incident.

Dr Bashir also praised the CDS for demonstrating empathy and genuine concern for the victims of the Tudun Biri drone attack.

Kaduna bombing: Military to punish drone officers? CDS gives update

Meanwhile, General Musa has issued a strong statement regarding the error bombing by troops in Kaduna state.

General Musa, who reeled out an update from the aftermath of the tragic incident, told journalists in Abuja that the investigation is still ongoing.

He stated that drone officers who are found wanting after the investigation would face the wrath of the military.

