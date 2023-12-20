The Lagos State government has continued its demolition spree of illegal structures across the state

The Enforcement Team of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources removed illegal structures in the highbrow area of Ikoyi

The Commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab said the removal is to allow access to the collector drain for cleaning and maintenance.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ikoyi, Lagos state - The Enforcement team of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has commenced demolition of illegal structures on properties built on Mojisola Onikoyi Shoreline Estate - Parkview Estate - Banana Island collector in the Ikoyi area of the state.

The Commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this said the removal is to allow access to the collector drain for cleaning and maintenance.

Lagos demolishes illegal structures in Ikoyi to allow cleaning and maintenance Photo Credit: @tokunbo_wahab

Source: UGC

Tokunbo made this known via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @tokunbo_wahab, on Wednesday, December 20.

He explained that the removal exercise took place on Tuesday, December 19, following the expiration of the contravention notice served on the property owners.

Nigerians react

Lagosians have commended the Commissioner and his team for carrying out the repval of illegal structures in th highbrow area of Ikoyi.

@Chartbee

The untouchables have finally been touched and its not 23rd

@PrinceSomorin

This is good. It’ll remove any accusations of partiality.

@mmayomi

There we go! All going down. We will have a sane society by force. Saner clime Nigeria will be too

@J_nazareth92

Please can the public be informed about the actual distance they’re keeping between a building and the waterways

Frame 1 and 2 shows the building in this tweet is standing at a distance of about 5 to 10m from the waterways

Just for clarification

@kenemodeye

The men leave the debris in the drainage, this causes flooding downstream when it rains. The channel should be reclaimed properly.

@thekingsamuelso

Let me put it this way, when things are done without emotion and favoritism, but thenright way, heaven will not fall. Even if it's Mr President's house that was brought down, nothing will happen. He may call and say, "haa Tokunbo, haa" and that will be it.

@kunlash_IH

Please, Safety first, always instruct your team to put off power and other unsafe conditions before proceeding with work.

Thanks for good work you are doing

Source: Legit.ng