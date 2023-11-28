The Lagos State government has continued its demolition spree of illegal structures in areas marked for urgent rehabilitation

Residents of Orchid Rd, Agungi, Ajiran, Conservation Road, Osapa, Oral Estate II, all along the Ikota River, have been issued an evacuation notice

This was according to Tokunbo Wahab, the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources commissioner

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has issued an evacuation notice to Lagosians residing in Orchid Rd, Agungi, Ajiran, Conservation Road, Osapa, Oral Estate II, all along the Ikota River.

This notice was made known by the commission, Tokun Wahab, in a statement released on his official X handle on Monday, November 27.

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has issued a seven-day deadline for the evacuation of individuals in affected areas. Photo Credit: Tokunbo Wahab

Lagos advisory to affected areas

He wrote:

"After the inspection tour of System 156 and 157 Channel yesterday, we have issued a seven-day contravention notice to owners of buildings lying within the seven metres drainage setback on Orchid Rd, Agungi, Ajiran, Conservation Road, Osapa, Oral Estate II, all along the Ikota River.

"We cannot keep lampooning the government for flooding when developers, builders & residents are the main cause of flooding; we shall continue to enforce because that is why laws are made. Without law and order, there cannot be development. Enough of this bad behaviour!

"We also visited Chevron Drive, where a stop work order was issued to Gravitas company, owners of Grace Ville Island & Pocket Island."

Wahab urged residents of Lagos to adhere to the State Drainage Master Plan to prevent the demolition of properties.

He said the firm decided to enforce the law and recover drainage setbacks, and there will be no reconsideration after the expiration of the previously issued notices.

Community accuses Lagos environment commissioner, Tokunbo, of 'weaponising' demolition exercise

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government recently carried out a demolition exercise around Lekki, Eti Osa local government area.

The state said it is to stop the perennial flooding that has become a threat to residents whenever heavy downpour occurs.

However, residents disagreed and called out the commissioner of environment for allegedly going after political opponents.

