“I Never Stabbed Him”, New Appointee, Sunday Dare Speaks on President Tinubu
FCT, Abuja - Sunday Dare, the special adviser, public communication and orientation to President Bola Tinubu, said he has always received the “blessings” of his mentor, the incumbent Nigerian leader.
Speaking in an interview on Thursday, October 31, on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme, Dare said his current role under the Tinubu presidency is “a national duty”. The interview was monitored by Legit.ng.
The former minister of youth and sports asserted that in his yearslong relationship with Tinubu, there was never a time he betrayed the former Lagos state governor.
Legit.ng reports that Dare previously held the position of executive commissioner, stakeholder management at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), having been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2016. He also served as the chief of staff (CoS) to Tinubu when the latter was governor.
Dare said:
“For every appointment I took, I had his endorsement. Before I went to NCC, I had his blessing. I never stabbed him. That was a call to national duty, and it was not without his knowledge and support. That was a national duty and I had his blessings”.
“What Tinubu did for Buhari” - Dare
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dare said President Tinubu played a huge role in former President Buhari's emergence in 2015.
According to Dare, Tinubu's endorsement of Buhari led to his emergence as president.
