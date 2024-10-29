Pastor Ayorinde AdeBello has issued an official statement after he was suspended following homosexuality allegations leveled against him

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) suspended AdeBello and another pastor while ordering an investigation into the matter

The suspended RCCG pastor denied the homosexual allegation, stating that he had never had sex with any male teenager

The suspended pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Ayorinde AdeBello, has reacted to the homosexuality allegations leveled against him.

AdeBello denied involvement in any acts of homosexuality, stating that he had never engaged in sex with a male teenager or any Mr. Jedidiah.

He stated this via his Instagram page, @ayorindeadebello on Monday, October 28.

“I have NEVER demanded for sex from any male as payment or gratification in order to give them assistance, platforms, or positions. God is the only king-maker, the only One who can raise and erase kings, and give positions and platforms.

“I have NEVER had sex with Mr Jedidiah or proposed sex to him for any reason.”

Pastor AdeBello said his previous silence on the matter had been misinterpreted as a sign of guilt.

According to the pastor, his comments in a WhatsApp conversation were taken out of context and misconstrued.

The suspended RCCG pastor explained that the screened WhatsApp message was focused on issues of male reproductive health and self-esteem within a teenage WhatsApp group.

“The questions in the screenshot were asked during a conversation in a male teenager's WhatsApp group where discussions regarding Male Reproductive Health and self-esteem took place.

“The teenagers were taught about the right hygiene for reproductive health, the right kind of underwear to buy, and that the girth and length determine the underwear size. I also explained that their sizes should not affect their self-esteem and that they are perfectly and uniquely created by God.

“It is disheartening to see that the screenshot message has now been mischievously quoted out of context to portray me as someone who has sex with male teenagers.”

