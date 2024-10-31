FCT minister Nyesom Wike has tackled Nigerians, especially the youths who condemned taxi driving in the country

The former Rivers governor mocked them and claimed they reject driving in Nigeria but embrace it abroad

Wike made this assertion on Thursday during the FCT Renewed Hope Youth Empowerment Programme in Abuja where he gave out new cars to beneficiaries to be used as taxis

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has emphasised that many Nigerians who disdain taxi driving at home readily accept it when abroad.

Wike calls it a noble means of livelihood that should be embraced to make a decent income.

The minister made this assertion during the FCT Renewed Hope Youth Empowerment Programme in Abuja on Thursday, October 31, where he handed over new cars to beneficiaries to be used as taxis.

“They are not paying a dime. No; the government is saying this is our support to feed your family and reduce the cost of transportation in the city… Abuja should compete with other cities in the world,” the minister stated.

"Don't be ashamed," Wike urged

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Wike encouraged the recipients not to be ashamed of their new roles as taxi drivers, saying that many Nigerians who reject taxi driving jobs at home gladly embrace such when they travel abroad.

“What you will see in the social media is that he wants them to be taxi drivers. We travel and see Nigerians who stay abroad and work as taxi drivers,” Wike said.

Speaking further, the former Rivers state governor highlighted the irony of those who boast about relatives overseas while ignoring the reality of their earnings as taxi drivers.

“Nigerians at home will say our uncle is in London, my uncle is in Houston, my uncle is in Paris, my uncle has sent us $200, but he (the uncle abroad) makes his money as a taxi driver, feeds his family and pays his taxes.”

Wike explained:

“Instead of encouraging how to feed our families, the next thing we will see in social media is that they are giving them jobs as taxi drivers. We can’t be taxi drivers here but we prefer taxi driving in London. That is the country you are in.”

Wike: Tinubu released funds for FCT youths

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu approved N10 billion for youth development in the FCT.

The minister of the FCT Wike announced the development on Monday, October 28. He added that the empowerment will be inaugurated by the end of the month.

Wike also disclosed that President Tinubu prioritised women's and youth progress, which is why Tinubu created women's and youth development secretariats.

