Nigerian singer Davido and Peller’s TikTok live has continued to make headlines on social media

One of the highlights from the event was the moment Davido removed his billion-dollar chain and wristwatch and gave them to Peller

Davido’s gesture and the TikTok star’s reaction drew the attention of many netizens who reacted online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido made TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, a very happy boy by giving him his expensive jewellery during their live show.

On October 30, 2024, social media was buzzing with excitement after Davido kept to his promise of going live with Peller and his crew on TikTok.

The TikTok live event eventually broke the record for having the most views in a day, and there were several highlights from the online event.

Fans react as Davido lets Peller, Jarvis and Jo Blaq wear his expensive chain. Photos: @davido

One of the things that warmed hearts and drew the attention of many was the sweet moment Davido removed his billion-dollar chain from his neck and gave it to Peller.

In the clip, Davido was heard telling Peller and his crew that they are legends, but the young boy denied the claims by praising the singer as their boss. At that moment, OBO proceeded to remove the expensive chain around his neck and wore it on Peller.

The young TikTok star was visibly excited as the 30BG boss wore him the chain. However, OBO was not done. The singer also removed his expensive wristwatch and wore it on the Gen-Z livestreamer.

Peller did several poses with the accessories and told fans to please take screenshot photos of him.

Davido’s jewellery was eventually passed to Peller’s friend, Jo Blaq. The youngster quickly put on OBO’s expensive necklace, but the singer told him to remove the ‘iron’ he was already wearing around his neck first.

Peller, Jo Blaq land in Davido's house

Meanwhile, skit maker Peller, his lover Jarvis and Jo Blaq were at Davido's house for the TikTok live session.

In the recording, the three of them were seen outside as they discussed why they went to see the singer.

Jarvis said she was there to see Chioma; Peller called Jarvis his own Chioma after they got to the living room.

