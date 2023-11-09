Akwa Ibom State, workers will not have a reason to complain this festive period as the state government has done the needful

A few weeks before the end of 2023, Governor Umo Eno approved the payment of one-month take-home pay, to be added to their December salary

This was as he described it the 13th Month's Salary as confirmed in a post shared by the state government on Thursday, November 9, 2023, on its X (formerly known as Twitter)

Akwa Ibom state, Uyo - Pastor Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, has approved an additional one-month basic salary to be paid to civil servants in December for their Christmas break.

Gov Eno approves December bonus '13th month' salary for workers

The Akwa Ibom State Government made this disclosure on Thursday, November 9, via its official X page (formerly Twitter).

The state government tweeted:

"The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved an additional one-month basic salary to be paid to civil servants in December for their Christmas break."

This move by the governor is considered a 13th month salary or bonus to enable the civil servants to celebrate the forthcoming yuletide – Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Oyo governor Makinde approves N25,000 wage awards for workers, N15,000 for pensioners

Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has approved the payment of N25,000 for workers and N15,000 for pensioners as wage awards in the state.

He made this known while addressing workers at the entrance of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, on Monday, November 6.

FG commences payment of N35,000 wage award

In a related development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration has commenced payment of the N35,000 wage award to federal civil servants under the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure.

Some civil servants confirmed they started receiving credit alerts on Tuesday, October 31.

“Yes, I did receive it. I saw the alert about 15 minutes ago. I think it is for September because the alert indicated September," a civil servant was quoted as confirming.

