Ikeja, Lagos state - Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a N35,000 wage award for the state public servants.

As reported by The Punch on Saturday, December 16, this was just as the Lagos governor also approved the payment of 50% of basic salary as an end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants, employees of local governments/local council development areas, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, and the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

Lagos: Glee as Sanwo-Olu okays December bonus

The approval was contained in a circular signed by the Lagos state head of service, Bode Agoro.

The circular titled ‘2023 End of Year Bonus And Implementation Of Wage Awards’, stated that the governor approved the payments as part of his administration’s appreciation of public servants’ contribution towards the progress of the state, as well as his commitment to their welfare.

Furthermore, the statement noted that the end-of-year bonus and the wage award which would be paid alongside December 2023 salary, would be non-taxable.

The statement partly reads:

“As part of the present administration’s continuous appreciation of the contributions of all public servants towards the advancement of the state and its unrelenting commitment to the welfare of its workforce, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor has graciously approved the payment of 50% of basic salary as end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants, including employees of local governments and local council development areas, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps.

“In the same vein, Mr. Governor has further approved the implementation of the wage award (palliative) pending the review of the national minimum wage.

“Therefore, the 50% of basic salary as an end-of-year Bonus, as well as the wage award palliative), will be paid alongside the December 2023 salary as a 'non-taxable element."

Legit.ng reports that some internet users received the news with delight.

See some reactions below:

@cbngov_akin1 wrote on X:

"Lagos is a country inside Nigeria."

@Sholexx_ said:

"No noise and paparazzi. If he easy, tell your governor make he run ham."

@mo_elite_person wrote:

"The 50% basic salary is a bonus not even from main salary. Money to too choke lagos civil servants this December."

