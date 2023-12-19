Umar Damagum, the acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers state, would be sanctioned at the right time.

According to The Punch, the PDP acting chairman made the comment during question and answer time at a press conference on Tuesday, December 19, adding that Wike was not above the law and the party.

Damagum stated that Wike and others guilty of anti-party activities during the 2023 general election would be sanctioned at the right time.

The acting chairman's comment came at a time when some stakeholders within the PDP are asking the Damagum-led leadership to sanction Wike and others over allegations bordering on anti-party activities during the 2023 general election.

In a related development, Wike has also been faulted for the political unrest rocking Rivers state, one major PDP-controlled state.

Source: Legit.ng