Serving corps members in Adamawa state will receive N10,000 monthly bonus from January 2024

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri disclosed this at the orientation camp of the 2023 Batch C Stream Two deployment on Tuesday, November 28

Fintiri explained that the bonus is part of cushioning the effect of fuel subsidy removal on NYSC members in the state

Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state said members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state will receive an N10,000 monthly bonus.

As reported by The Nation, Governor Finitiri said the N10,000 monthly pay will take effect from January 2024.

Adamawa governor promises N10,000 monthly Bonus for corps members Photo Credit: Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Fintiri announced the bonus at the orientation camp of the 2023 Batch C Stream Two deployment on Tuesday, November 28.

He explained that the N10,000 monthly bonus is an improvement of the N20,000 that every NYSC member receives after their service year in the state.

He added that the bonus is his administration's way of cushioning the effect of fuel subsidy removal, Voice of Nigeria reported

He urged them to see their deployment and orientation camping as an opportunity to discover their talents, adding, “Grab this golden opportunity with both hands.”

Donate foodstuffs to corps members

Fintiri also announced the donation of 50 bags of rice, 10 bulls and 10 jerricans of cooking oil for the orientation camping of the newly deployed corps members.

Taraba governor announces welfare Packages for NYSC members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba announced new welfare packages for NYSC members serving in the state's schools.

In total, the welfare packages announced by the governor in a statement released on Sunday, September 24, are worth N245,000 for each NYSC member during the service year.

In the statement sighted by Legit.ng, Governor Kefas explained that the new welfare packages are part of his emergency response to the declining growth of education in Taraba state.

Palliative: Zulum donates N30,000 to each NYSC member in Borno

In a related development, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum donated N36.4 million to 1,215 corps members posted to Borno state by the NYSC.

Legit.ng gathers that a share of N30,000 will be given to each corps member.

According to a statement on the state government's social media pages, the governor visited the NYSC orientation camp on Saturday, August 26. Governor Zulum also allocated 100 bags of rice, 10 cows, 10 bags of 100 kg of beans, and 10 gallons of cooking oil for special meals for the corps members during their three weeks of orientation camping.

