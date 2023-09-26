Three students of Isa Mustapha Agwai l Polytechnic in Lafia, Nasarawa State, have been shot and one kidnapped

According to reports, the unknown gunmen attacked the institution on Monday, September 25, 2023

The students, who sustained gunshot injuries, are reportedly receiving treatment in a hospital

There is fresh tension in Nasarawa state at the moment following an attack by unknown gunmen.

The Nasarawa State police command is yet to confirm the development. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

An emerging report has it that gunmen have reportedly shot three students of the Isa Mustapha Agwai l Polytechnic in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Daily Trust reported that the assailants also abducted one female student simply identified as Ajoke, an ND ll student of Science Laboratory Technology.

Vanguard reported also that the incident occurred around 08:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25.

Students who were shot by gunmen revealed

The shot victims are identified simply as Freedom Luka and Ogwuche Janet and are said to be students of HND l Public Administration and HND II Business Administration and Management respectively, as well as one Danladi Nicholas said to be seeking admission.

Legit.ng understands that the security at the Polytechnic environment has continued to be a source of concern for students, staff and residents.

The students, who sustained gunshot injuries, were said to be receiving treatment in a hospital.

Bandits kidnap Federal University Gusau students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some bandits kidnapped students of Federal University Gusau students early on Friday, September 22.

A resident in the Sabon Gida area, Nazeer Sabon-Gida, disclosed that the gunmen attacked the community at about 3 a.m. and started shooting sporadically.

President Tinubu reacts to abduction

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu directed security agencies to rescue the abducted female students.

The president's directive was disclosed in a statement released by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, September 24.

Tinubu condemned the abduction, saying there is no moral justification for such a heinous act against innocent victims whose only “offence” was their pursuit of quality education.

Gunmen kill five soldiers, civilian in Anambra

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gunmen killed five soldiers and a civilian in southeast Nigeria, police and local media said Thursday, after the latest bloodshed in a region where separatist tensions often flare.

The governor condemned Wednesday's attack on troops in the Umunze area of Anambra state, though he did not provide casualty numbers.

