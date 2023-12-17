The Chief of defence staff has revealed how Simon Ekpa is frustrating the efforts of the Army to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, especially in the southeast region

Gen. Christopher Musa hinted that the self-acclaimed Biafran agitator has sponsored abroad who are bent on destroying Nieria's unity and peace

The CDS cautioned and appealed to Nigerians to support the troops and stop demoralising them with their actions

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has maintained that the Nigerian Military is losing its fight against insecurity in many parts of the country.

CDS Musa says Ekpa has sponsors in Nigeria and other countries.

According to him, the military loses troops daily in the ongoing fight against insecurity across the federation, adding that he has nightmares, The Punch reported.

Musa, during the maiden parley with journalists in Abuja on Friday, December 15, also alleged that some individuals and countries were sponsoring Simon Ekpa to destabilise the country, especially the southeast region.

This comes after the self-acclaimed Biafra agitator, during a conference on a purported referendum in Finland in October, Ekpa declared that Biafra agitators "will burn Nigeria down."

The CDS has however cautioned the citizens against demoralising the troops from effectively discharging their constitutional duties with their actions, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

Musa further urged Nigerians to desist from such acts, adding that the military would not relax in its effort to ensure that peace returned to the South-East.

He added:

“If you go to Chad, Cameroon and Niger, once you come as a foreigner, they know because they have a database; they can identify you. And then there’s this security awareness within the public, which we lack."

Ekpa arrested in Finland

In February, Legit.ng reported that Ekpa was arrested by Finland authority.

His arrest was confirmed by HS, a new outlet in Finland.

It was learnt that the police in the country led the seperatist out of his apartment in Lahti.

The separatist is a Finnish citizen of Nigerian origin and has been social media platforms to push his controversial agenda.

Ekpa released by Finnish authorities

Legit.ng also updated Nigerians on Ekpa's release.

The separatist was released after being interrogated by security agents for more than four hours.

