Delta state, Asaba - The Delta State Police Command has provided important information to people travelling during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The police listed 12 security tips that travellers must adhere to protect themselves from criminal elements.

According to the tips listed via the police command X page (formerly known as Twitter) @DeltaPoliceNG, travellers are advised to remove titles like Hon, Alhaji, Chief, Inspector and military ranks in general, from their phone contacts.

Drivers are advised to approach checkpoints with caution as they could be traps set up by kidnappers.

1. Schedule it between 8 am and 2 pm. Don't leave too early and don't be caught in the late hours.

2. Remove titles from your phone contacts. Eg: Hon, Alhaji, Chief, Inspector and military ranks in general.

3. While driving, focus on the road and ensure that every 5-7 minutes, there is traffic on the returning lane.

4. Try not to exceed 100km per hour so you can make your judgements timely. It will also help you look out for traps and appreciate the terrain.

5. If you can, please don't use tinted sheets on your car. It passes a message to bandits and criminals that you are a VIP.

6. Make sure you always have a spare tyre, plug and fuel pump in your car. Don't ignore this.

7. Even if you are not the one driving, put your phone away and keep your eyes on the road.

8. Moving in a convoy has proven not to always intimidate criminal elements. Choose your driving companions wisely.

9. If you must stop to buy food articles or ease yourself, it is advisable to take that break in a major town. Villages harbour criminal informants.

10. Fill up your tank well before you hit the road and top up only in major towns.

11. Approach checkpoints with caution; they could be traps. Most security outfits only patrol in vehicles on major highways.

12. These are safety tips. They will help tremendously, but cannot guarantee total protection from these elements.

