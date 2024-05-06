A bridesmaid was the centre of attention at a wedding as her wig got stuck on one of the hung flowers at the event

She was not aware of the situation as she continued to walk till it pulled off her black wig and caused laughter among many

The beautiful bride hugged her as she held her wig and they tried to create a light situation from it

Some guests at a wedding were amused as a bridesmaid's wig was hooked on a flower hung at the wedding venue.

A bridesmaid laughs with the bride as her wig is pulled from her head. Image credit: @hypeman_ebuka

Source: TikTok

They were all moving their bodies to the rhythm of music when the bridesmaid moved forward, unknowing to her that her black wig was stuck on one of the hung purple flowers.

The flower held her wig back and pulled it off. She laughed as she noticed what happened and she held it with her hand.

She went towards the bride, who wore a purple dress with a more glamorous design, and they hugged each other excitedly.

Other bridesmaids at the event laughed at the situation including the master of ceremony.

Watch the video of the bridesmaid's wig below:

Reactions to the pulled bridesmaid's wig

Several netizens have reacted to the video of the bridesmaid's wig. See some of the reactions below:

@Chairwoman 2011:

"The flowers were like, hey where do you think you’re going?"

@OheneDarlingtongh:

"I always tell ladies: 'Secure your wig cap with pins."

@lynaht@mbe:

"Those who watch than 10 times, let's gather here we need to be friends."

@De Roysqueen:

"Who knows this song, wig na wig, wig na wig, wig na wig naoo."

@CarineMichelle

"The bride did well by hugging her."

Bella~Gh:

"All those who shouted eeeeei will not make it to heaven."

@mama may:

'I was a victim at one baby ceremony. The baby comot my wig while holding her."

@Gladelle:

"So, is she still there or she come go house?"

@Akosua Adepa:

"This thing happened to a groom’s mom at her son's white wedding."

