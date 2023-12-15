The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabim Musa, has issued a strong statement regarding the error bombing by troops in Kaduna state

General Musa, who reeled out an update from the aftermath of the tragic incident, told journalists in Abuja that the investigation is still ongoing

He stated that drone officers who are found wanting after the investigation would face the wrath of the military

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - General Christopher Gwabim Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, has addressed the drone bombing incident in Tudun Bri village, Kaduna State.

In an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, he stated that any officers found guilty of negligence resulting in the deaths of over 80 civilians and injuries to more than 70 others would be subjected to the appropriate consequences.

General Christopher Musa said at the end of the investigation, any officer found wanting in the Kaduna error bombing would be punished. Photo Credit: Gerard Nartey

Source: Getty Images

Despite this assertion, Gen Musa urged Nigerians to await the results of the investigations before inquiring about potential punishments.

He emphasised the significance of the investigation's focus on preventing similar errors that harm innocent civilians in the future.

General Musa said:

“Our task and mandate is to protect civilians, not to kill or maim them. Unfortunately, we were chasing some bandits in that general area, and this error happened.

"As for the officers who committed this error, if they are found wanting, they will face punishment."

Kaduna error bombing: "It was never deliberate", says CDS Musa

He emphasised that the crucial focus of the inquiry would be to prevent a recurrence of such mistakes and to safeguard against the accidental bombing of civilians in the future.

General Musa said:

“The drones were following the movement of the terrorists. Unfortunately, the error bombing happened. It was never deliberate.

"It was in the act of trying to clear the terrorists. But we will ensure it never happens again."

Kaduna Bomb: Tinubu in trouble as victims slam FG N33bn lawsuit

In another report, a suit has been filed against the federal government at the federal high court in Kaduna over the bombing of residents in Tudun Biri by the military.

The victims of the bombing were mistaken for bandits when the military launched a fatal attack on them.

The villagers and residents of the community have resorted to legal action demanding N33 billion in compensation.

